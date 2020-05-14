Authorities search for 11-year-old last seen May 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police and Miami Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since May 1.
Crime Stoppers told 2 NEWS Dominic Lane walked away from his group home in the 700 block of Superior Avenue in Dayton on May 1 and has been reported missing. Detectives said Lane has not seen his biological family in a few years and does not have any family in the area. Lane’s legal guardian is Butler County Children Services.
Lane is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If you spot Dominic Lane or know where he is you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).
