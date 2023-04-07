Video features previous coverage of new distracted driving law in Ohio.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities responded to a semi rollover crash in Darke County on Friday afternoon.

At 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Rossburg Fire and Union City Rescue responded to State Route 49 North in reference to a semi tractor trailer rollover accident, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial reports show that a blue 2006 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer, driven by a 64-year-old Minnesota man, was traveling northbound on State Route 49.

The driver traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch which caused the semi to roll over, the release states.

State Route 49 North was closed between Rossburg-Lightsville Road and McFeeley-Petry Road. This section of roadway remains closed while crews work to clean up the debris.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain reasonable control. Officials say he was treated and released from the scene.