DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday.

According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m.

The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the water.

(WDTN Photo / Ken Jarosik)

It is not known at this time if anyone was inside of the vehicle. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene say Five Rivers MetroParks is handling the investigation.