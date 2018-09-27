Local News

Authorities release identity of man killed by train in Greene County

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 04:05 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 05:11 PM EDT

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed after he was struck by a train early Thursday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 27-year-old Christopher L. Walker, of Fairborn, was killed around 5:40 am near Spangler Road.

Fairborn Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local