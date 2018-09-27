Authorities release identity of man killed by train in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed after he was struck by a train early Thursday morning.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 27-year-old Christopher L. Walker, of Fairborn, was killed around 5:40 am near Spangler Road.
Fairborn Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
No further details are available at this time.
