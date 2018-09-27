Authorities release identity of man killed by train in Greene County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed after he was struck by a train early Thursday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 27-year-old Christopher L. Walker, of Fairborn, was killed around 5:40 am near Spangler Road.

Fairborn Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.