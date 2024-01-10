Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police will be providing more details on Monday’s pursuit in Trotwood that pulled in multiple jurisdictions before ending with gunfire and a crash.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Joining the Dayton Police Department (DPD) at the press conference will be representatives of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department.

In its announcement of the press event, DPD advised that it would be unable to speak about certain details “due to a variety of factors, including the ongoing investigation by BCI.”

According to Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson during a briefing Monday, officers were called to Voyager Village Trailer Park on a reported pedestrian strike around 11 a.m. Wilson said that as the officers were administering help to the female victim, they saw the suspect speed by them with what he labeled “a long gun” sticking out of the window.

The Trotwood police chief said that the suspect continued east on US-35 despite efforts by the officers to pull him over. The Trotwood officers were joined in the pursuit by Dayton police and sheriff’s deputies.

It is believed that the suspect allegedly made a U-turn at Abbey Avenue and US-35 and began to fire on officers from the moving vehicle. At Liscum Drive and US-35, the westbound suspect allegedly swerved across all lanes of traffic and hit Trotwood police cruiser and a sheriff’s vehicle, both heading east in pursuit.