Authorities investigating plane crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY - Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash.

According to a release, the crash happened, just before 7:30 pm Friday night, west of State Route 118 and north of Oregon Road in Mercer County.

Through an investigation, it was found that a yellow 1996 Air Tractor AT-502B Plane was being operated by Aaron Phillips, 46, of Redfield, KS. The plane was traveling south from Fetters Road and hit power lines, causing it to lose control and crash into a plowed field.

Phillips exited the plane by himself and was transported to Coldwater Hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

