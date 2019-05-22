Authorities investigate threat at Graham Middle School

ST. PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat found at Graham Middle School Monday afternoon.

An incident report from the sheriff’s office shows school offiicals received information about a threatening message found in a school bathroom just before 1 p.m. Monday.

The school administration contacted the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer assigned to Graham Local Schools to investigate. That officer was at the school when the threat was found.

The officer immediately implemented safety and security protocols to keep students and staff at the school safe.

Authorities did a sweep of the middle school, but did not find anything to indicate an actual threat to students and staff.

All students were eventually allowed to return to class.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.