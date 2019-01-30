Authorities investigate fatal crash involving stolen vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A fatal crash on N. Main Street in Harrison Township on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle.

A 911 call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday led deputies to N. Main Street, near Melford Avenue in Harrison Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a car crashed into a pole.

Investigators say the car was going north on N. Main Street when it ran off the let side of the road, hitting a utility pole.

The man driving the car died at the scene.

Crews shut down N. Main Street to investigate the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

