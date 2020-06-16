Authorities identify remains found in Mercer County in 2016

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has identified remains discovered back in 2016 as those of a 22-year-old Kentucky man who was reported missing out of the Columbus area.

22-year-old Ryan Zimmerman of Corbin, Kentucky, was reported missing in November of 2015.

Authorities say Zimmerman moved to the Columbus area in 2015 to meet some friends he had met through the internet. Ryan would communicate with his parents from time to time while in Columbus, but one day, Ryan’s father received a letter saying that the car Ryan was driving was impounded and arrangements needed to be made to get it back.

Ryan’s father traveled to Columbus after he was not able to make contact with Ryan. He was then reported missing, in November of 2015.

His remains were found on January 3, 2016 near Coldwater Creek. Ohio BCI was able to positively identify Zimmerman after Columbus Police reached out to his parents and requested a DNA sample that they tested along with Zimmerman’s remains.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have information on possible subjects of interest that they are attempting to locate but officials did not release any details about the individuals.

Ryan’s family members are not considered suspects in the case.