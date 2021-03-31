Moraine supermarket searched as part of illegal gambling ring investigation

Authorities concluded a long term investigation into an illegal gambling ring in Moraine (Courtesy: Moraine Police Department Facebook)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities concluded a long-term investigation into an illegal gambling ring at a Moraine supermarket.

The Moraine Police Department said on Facebook Tuesday that a search warrant was executed at the K&R Supermarket on 3351 Main St.

Police said multiple gaming machines, cash and incriminating documents were seized from the store. The department assisted agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We appreciate the work these agents did on the case and their efforts to assist us in making Moraine a safe place to live and work,” said the Moraine Police Department on Facebook.