Author writes free children’s book about staying home

(WDTN) – A book titled “Even Superheroes Stay Home” tells the story of a superhero who does “superhero things” like helping around the house.
The author says the book is meant to encourage kinds to stay home. The main character is based on the author’s 3-year-old son.
Copies of the book are free online, click here to learn more.
