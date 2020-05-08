Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Author writes free children’s book about staying home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
childrens-books-1246675_1920

(WDTN) – A book titled “Even Superheroes Stay Home” tells the story of a superhero who does “superhero things” like helping around the house.

The author says the book is meant to encourage kinds to stay home. The main character is based on the author’s 3-year-old son.

Copies of the book are free online, click here to learn more.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar