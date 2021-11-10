DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This Veteran’s Day, the National Aviation Hall of Fame and the National Museum of the Air Force will be hosting author Erin Miller for the launch of her children’s book, ‘What Grandma Did.’

This book is a children’s adaptation of her book ‘Final Flight Final Fight’ which tells the story of Miller’s grandma, one of the first women to fly during World War II as part of the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

According to the National Aviation Hall of Fame, her children’s adaptation recounts Erin’s realization and recognition of her grandma as a WASP, and of her grandma’s wish to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

To honor the legacy of the WASP pilots, Erin Miller will hold a free reading from her book ‘What Grandma Did’ at 10 am and 1 pm in the museum’s World War II Gallery. The museum website said Miller will also take part in two special presentations with the Living History Series at 7 pm.

