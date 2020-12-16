Austin Landing to host ‘Fill the Truck’ event Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Austin Landing will be collecting donations for local families at a “Fill the Truck” event.
Organizers said donations will be collected from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday on Rigby Road. They are asking for food, new toys and clothes.
Austin Landing will partner with Hannah’s Treasure Chest and House of Bread to pass out donations at a later date.
For a full list of donation requests, click here or visit Austin Landing’s Facebook page.
