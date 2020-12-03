Austin Landing to collect ‘Fill the Truck’ donations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Austin Landing will host a drop off donation site for a Fill The Truck event in Miami Township Wednesday, December 9th from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Wednesday, December 16th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Austin Landing will be collecting donations from the public for local families throughout our community. A truck will be set up on Rigby Road, and organizers ask that people come and donate new toys & clothing items, along with food.

Austin Landing is partnering with Hannah’s Treasure Chest & House of Bread to pass out our donations.

You can find the full list of donation requests at https://austinlanding.com/events or their Facebook www.facebook.com/austinlanding on the event section.