Smoke in Austin Landing hotel evacuates building

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) - A hotel at Austin Landing was evacuated after a fire alarm went off Monday morning.

The call came in around 11 am Monday from the Hilton Garden Inn at 1200 Innovation Drive.

A fire alarm was relayed to the alarm company and fire crews were called to the scene.

When fire crews arrived they discovered smoke in a mechanical room near the pool. Fire officials say an employee was able to put the fire out with a dry chemical.

People were allowed back into the building around 11:45 am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

