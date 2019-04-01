Smoke in Austin Landing hotel evacuates building
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) - A hotel at Austin Landing was evacuated after a fire alarm went off Monday morning.
The call came in around 11 am Monday from the Hilton Garden Inn at 1200 Innovation Drive.
A fire alarm was relayed to the alarm company and fire crews were called to the scene.
When fire crews arrived they discovered smoke in a mechanical room near the pool. Fire officials say an employee was able to put the fire out with a dry chemical.
People were allowed back into the building around 11:45 am.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cedarville University to open teaching pharmacy
The Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Read More »
-
Gov. DeWine says he's 'cautiously optimistic' about gas tax talks
Ohio House and Senate leaders remain at an impasse about the amount the gas and diesel taxes should be.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 transported to hospital after driver runs stop sign in Shelby County
Around 6:54 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Hardin Wapakoneta Road and Mason Road.Read More »
-
Young Eagles essay contest gives kids chance to fly
For many years, talented students have been able to take flight with pilot Sean Tucker ahead of the show.Read More »
-
Passenger killed in Auglaize County rollover crash
Around 3 p.m. on April 1, troopers with the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash on Pusheta Road, west of Brown Road, in southeast Auglaize County.Read More »