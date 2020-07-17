Aullwood opens to public Friday with extended hours



DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Aullwood is now open to everyone beginning Friday, July 17. Visitors can enter through the farm entrance at 9101 Frederick Pike. The Marie S. Aull Education Center and its parking lot at 1000 Aullwood Road remain closed, however, all trails are accessible from the farm.



Aullwood said all native animals as well as the Nature Store and Gift Shop have relocated to the farm. Two miles of new trails have been added and Aullwood said Bluebirds, Indigo buntings, red-winged black birds, and flocks of Goldfinches can be seen along these new trails. Farm officials said they have even spotted Wild turkey and Northern bobwhite.



Aullwood offers new extended summer hours to allow everyone to enjoy our facility and property during longer daylight hours. The new hours are 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.