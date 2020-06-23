Aullwood Audubon to reopen to members only

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Aullwood Audubon announces its reopening for members only on July 1, and only through the entrance at 9101 Frederick Pike.

The farm, Farm Discovery Center and all nature sanctuary trails will be open to members. Aullwood has new extended summer hours for members from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Key changes have been made to its facilities and operations, including:

Limiting visitors inside the Farm Discovery Center

Bathrooms are as touch-free as possible

Daily deep cleaning of our facility and high-touch areas

Visitors are required to wear masks when inside the Farm Discovery Center

Social distancing

Aullwood said it hopes to reopen to the general public at a later date this summer.

The Marie S. Aull Education Center at 1000 Aullwood Road, and its parking lot, will remain closed to the public at this time.