DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Aullwood Audubon announces its reopening for members only on July 1, and only through the entrance at 9101 Frederick Pike.
The farm, Farm Discovery Center and all nature sanctuary trails will be open to members. Aullwood has new extended summer hours for members from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Key changes have been made to its facilities and operations, including:
- Limiting visitors inside the Farm Discovery Center
- Bathrooms are as touch-free as possible
- Daily deep cleaning of our facility and high-touch areas
- Visitors are required to wear masks when inside the Farm Discovery Center
- Social distancing
Aullwood said it hopes to reopen to the general public at a later date this summer.
The Marie S. Aull Education Center at 1000 Aullwood Road, and its parking lot, will remain closed to the public at this time.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Aullwood Audubon to reopen to members only
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 46,127 cases, 2,735 deaths
- Kettering College to host drive-through ceremony for grads
- Botched painting restoration turns Virgin Mary into victim of bad plastic surgery
- 3 family members, including 8-year-old, found dead in NJ swimming pool