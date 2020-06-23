1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds briefing on COVID-19 in Ohio
Tracking the Tropics is live now

Aullwood Audubon to reopen to members only

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Aullwood Audubon announces its reopening for members only on July 1, and only through the entrance at 9101 Frederick Pike.

The farm, Farm Discovery Center and all nature sanctuary trails will be open to members. Aullwood has new extended summer hours for members from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Key changes have been made to its facilities and operations, including:

  • Limiting visitors inside the Farm Discovery Center
  • Bathrooms are as touch-free as possible
  • Daily deep cleaning of our facility and high-touch areas
  • Visitors are required to wear masks when inside the Farm Discovery Center
  • Social distancing

Aullwood said it hopes to reopen to the general public at a later date this summer.

The Marie S. Aull Education Center at 1000 Aullwood Road, and its parking lot, will remain closed to the public at this time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS