DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly escaped the Auglaize County Jail.

According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is looking for 30-year-old Brendan Reed. He is said to have escaped the jail and was last seen just south of the office, near Canning Factory Road in Wapakoneta.

Reed stands at 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. An all-yellow jumpsuit is the last clothing Reed was last seen in.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who sees Reed to call 911. You are asked to avoid the area while officials search for him.