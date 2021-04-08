Auglaize County man killed in construction accident

MINSTER, Ohio (WDTN) – A was killed in a construction equipment accident in Auglaize County Tuesday.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the April 6 on Minster Ft. Recovery Rd, at 2:47 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s office, Thomas Wendeln, 59 was the operator of the equipment was. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wendeln’s body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to be completed. The Sheriff’s office said there are no signs of foul play as it appears to be a “tragic construction equipment accident.”

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.