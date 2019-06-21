Auglaize County EMA officials waiting for federal assistance after back-to-back weather disasters

Auglaize County EMA director, Troy Anderson, says the area has been dealing with heavy flooding since April. The Memorial Day tornado outbreak also took a toll on the area. Now,this week more flooding caused nine families to have to evacuate and hundreds more dollars in damages.

Anderson estimates there are at least 25 homes with major damage to them and more than 320 homes impacted by the storms. The cost of damage repairs is totaling at least $173,000.

“We’re just tracking right now that everybody is covered…and waiting on the state to determine what’s the next step on assistance,” said Anderson.

Some residents in St. Mary’s are saying they are packed and ready to evacuate after facing serious flooding at least three times this year.

Anderson says that a request letter for assistance has already been drafted and is pending review before being sent to the state. He believes they will receive an answer within the next few days.

On the Auglaize County EMA Facebook page, there is a form for those in need of assistance to fill out in the meantime.