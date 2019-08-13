Auditor’s office providing tornado tax relief at Dayton Metro Library branches

(WDTN) — People looking for tax help after the Memorial Day tornadoes can head to Dayton Metro Library branches in the coming weeks.

Staff from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office will hold a series of help sessions, beginning Tuesday, August 13th.

The next help session will be at the Northmont Library Branch on W. National Road from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

The staff will help people apply for tax relief for tornado-damaged properties.

Notaries will be available to certify applications.

The applications will help people affected by the tornadoes pay less property taxes through the damaged property deduction.

Officials say the applications only take five minutes to complete.

Upcoming help sessions include:

Tuesday, August 20 – 5-7 p.m. – Burkhardt Branch Library – 4680 Burkhardt Avenue

Thursday, August 22 – 5-7 p.m. – Vandalia Branch Library – 330 S. Dixie Drive

Monday, August 26 – 3-6 p.m. – Trotwood Branch Library – 651 E. Main Street

All Dayton Metro Libraries have a limited supply of forms and pamphlets on Property Tax Relief for Damaged Properties from the Montgomery County Auditor’s office.

