DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith visited Health Foods Unlimited at 2250 Miamisburg-Centerville Road on Monday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. to present the retailer with the 2022 Charles Richmond Excellence in Scanning Award for their dedication to accurate pricing and praiseworthy business practices.

Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, Health Foods Unlimited first opened its doors as a family owned and operated store in 1977. Since then, the retailer has served the Dayton area customers with items such as vitamins, supplements, herbs and produce.