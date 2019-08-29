Auditor to announce new tornado tax relief deadline

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadline for Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith’s tornado tax relief program will be updated, Keith’s office said Thursday.

Keith will announce the new changes for his tornado damaged property tax relief program at the Montgomery County Administration Building at 1:30 pm Thursday. Keith will also provide a progress report on efforts to promote the tax relief program with affected property owners.

Applications for the damaged property deductions were originally due August 30. After an application is submitted, an appraiser will review the affected property and reduce the taxable value based on the severity of the damage to the building structure.

