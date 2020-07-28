Auditor: Montgomery County property values promising despite ongoing tornado recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Even in the midst of COVID-19, property values in Dayton and the surrounding areas are reported to have risen. Montgomery County Auditor, Karl Keith, said this year’s update was made after nearly two years of assessment, and is a good indicator of a robust real estate market in the Dayton metro area.

“We released some results last week – a seven percent increase in the county’s overall property value. That’s about a $1.8 billion increase in value. So it’s putting us very close to where we were before the Great Recession.”

The last update in 2017 reported an overall increase of four percent, and a gain of $1.2 billion, in comparison. He said most of those increases come from suburbs south of Dayton, including Washington Township, Miami Township, and Centerville, with the cities of Dayton and Kettering experiencing the most growth. Keith said the key factor for the increase is simply a booming real estate market.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. There’s added value from new construction and things that get discovered in the field when the appraisers are out in the field. But the big driver for this year’s update is the real estate market. The market has been incredibly active and hot. We’ve got 25,000 sales this cycle. That’s a 48 percent increase in the number of sales we’ve had from the last cycle.”

2 NEWS spoke to Team Leader Tim O’Bryant at Keller Williams Advantage Realty. He said the increase in property values is also good for the area’s economy as a whole.

“Low interest rates combined with low property taxes allow home-ownership to be more affordable for more people in the Miami Valley. A robust real estate market fuels jobs across our region. When people purchase a new home, they often purchase new appliances, furniture and carpet and complete home improvement projects, which support thousands of local jobs.”

Keith added, even after adjusting for about half of the 2,600 properties that were damaged by tornadoes last year, numbers still look promising. He said the next major concern is monitoring the condition of the market during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re reporting a six percent increase overall in commercial values. But that is one area of concern that we have going forward given the pandemic, given the number of businesses that have had to close their doors and shut down, or scale back, or lay off employees, or be out of business for a certain period of time. What’s the overall, long-term impact of that and for the community – for those businesses and for the community? It’s uncertain at this point.”

Keith said the numbers released are tentative, and community members can expect to get a notice including their property value in the mail by the end the month. Property owners will have the option to meet with the Auditor’s Office via Zoom if they have questions.