Auditor: Montgomery County tax increase mild despite robust property value increase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith conducted a study that revealed the county’s tax increase was mild despite an increase in property value.

Keith said his study shows that while the county saw an average increase of 13.3 percent in property values from his 2020 property reappraisal, property taxes only increased an average of 4 percent.

“We completed this study to help us promote an understanding of Ohio’s property tax system and dispel common myths about the relationship between property values and taxes,” said Keith.

According to a release, the 2020 property reappraisal resulted in the county’s largest increase in values in more than two decades.

Property owners can look up changes to their property’s value and taxes at www.mcrealestate.org.