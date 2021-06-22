Auditor: Montgomery County behind on dog license sales, deadline approaching

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said the county is behind on dog license sales, even though the deadline to purchase is fast approaching.

Keith said only about 52,500 licenses have been sold for 2021, about 2,000 fewer than had been sold by this same time last year. Additionally, nearly 5,500 fewer licenses have been bought in-person this year, compared to last June.

“We’ve seen a decrease in licenses bought in-person this year, as you would expect during the pandemic,” said Auditor Keith. “In turn, we’ve seen an increase in online license sales, but not nearly enough to fill the gap.”

Dog owners still have until July 1 to purchase a license. The deadline, normally January 31, was extended this year by state legislation. The license fee is $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for dogs that have not been altered.

Licenses can be purchased in three ways: