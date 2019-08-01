Auditor Keith to release results of tornado damage survey

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith will release the results of “the most comprehensive survey” of Montgomery County tornado damaged properties on Thursday.

The results will be announced at 10 am at the Montgomery County Administration Building. The results will outline the extent and severity of property damage following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

2 NEWS will stream the release of the results at 10 am on WDTN.com.

