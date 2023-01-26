DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County’s “top dogs” were presented with their dog licenses on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, the top three dog licenses in Montgomery County are auctioned off every year to benefit local animal shelters. The 2023 licenses were auctioned to raise funds for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

“This year was our most successful year ever,” said Keith. “We auctioned off the number 1, number 2 and number 3 tags for a total of $18,000.”

Keith joined by Montgomery County Commissioners Debbie Lieberman, Carolyn Rice and Judy Dodge presented two of the three dogs with their licenses on Thursday, Jan. 26. The number 3 dog, a Coton de Tulear named Santiago, could not be at Thursday’s ceremony, so he was given his license back in December.

Keith gave the number two dog, 3-year-old Sailor the boxer, and the number one dog, 2-year-old Sophie the boxer, their licenses.

Auditor Keith and Sophie (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

Auditor Keith and Sailor (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

Keith said giving the top dogs their licenses every year is fun, but the real purpose is to remind Montgomery County residents to purchase their dog licenses.

“We wanna encourage people to make sure they renew their license,” said Keith. “It’s your pet’s ticket home if a pet ever gets lost.”

Licenses are available for purchase in-person at the Montgomery County Administration Building, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, SICSA and at more than a dozen outposts across the county. Licenses can also be purchased online on the Montgomery County website.

Keith said to purchase your license soon, because prices will double after Jan. 31.

For more information about dog licenses in Montgomery County, click here.