Auditor: Jefferson Township overpaid in severance agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s Office said in the 2020 financial audit of Jefferson Township in Montgomery County an error was found totaling $3,233 for severance overpayments.

According to the Auditor’s Office, Jefferson Township Battalion Chief Chad McInturff was hired as a full-time employee in August 2015 and resigned effective October 24, 2020. Mr. McInturff should have earned 78.7 hours of vacation leave during 2020, however, the Township’s payroll system recorded an accrual of 106.7 hours of vacation leave in 2020. As a result, Mr. McInturff was overpaid for vacation leave accrued but unused at the time of his resignation by $497. There was no indication that the Trustees reviewed and approved this severance payment.

The Auditor office also found Township Maintenance Coordinator Randall DeVilbiss was terminated effective May 6, 2020. Mr. DeVilbiss should have carried over a maximum of 40 hours of vacation leave from 2019 into 2020 and his vacation leave balance at the time of his termination should have been depleted. However, the Township’s payroll system recorded a carryover vacation leave balance of 185.20 hours of vacation leave and a balance of 114 hours of vacation leave at the time of his termination. As a result, Mr. DeVilbiss was overpaid for vacation leave accrued but unused at the time of his termination by $2,736.

A finding for recovery was issued against Chad McInturff in the amount of $497 and Randall DeVilbiss in the amount of $2,736 in favor of Jefferson Township’s Fire Fund.

But the findings didn’t end there. Trustees James McGuire and Roy Mann Sr. approved the payroll which included the severance payment issued to Mr. DeVilbiss so the Auditor also issued a finding against McGuire and Mann in the amount of $2,736. That finding could be covered by the Township’s Bond company.

Additionally, the Township faced findings for:

Noncompliance – Minutes Deficiencies

Noncompliance – Time and Effort Certifications

Material Weakness- Financial Statement Misstatements

The audit also noted that previous findings had not been fully corrected including: