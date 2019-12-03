Auditor: Dog licenses on sale now in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dog licenses are now on sale for those with a furry best friend in Montgomery County, Auditor Karl Keith announced Tuesday.

Licenses are on sale from Dec. 1, 2019 through Jan. 31. 2019 and must be renewed annually unless the owner has a three-year or permanent license, which can only be purchased in-person at the Auditor’s office. Licenses cost $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for dogs that have not been altered.

“Please renew your dog’s license today to help your loyal friend get back home if they get lost,” Keith said. “It is easier than ever to purchase a license. More and more, dog owners are buying their licenses online, from the comfort of their own home.”

Licenses can be purchased three ways:

Online by clicking here.

Filling out an application that can be downloaded at the link above.

In-person at any of the 20 dog licensing outpost center, as well as the County Administration Building and the Animal Resource Center.

Dog licenses are used to help reunite lost animals with their owners. It is also Ohio law that all dogs older than three months old must be licensed.

For more information on dog licenses, click here.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.