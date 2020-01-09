Attorneys for father charged in boy’s death request mental evaluation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorneys are requesting a mental competency evaluation for the father charged in connection with the death of Takoda Collins.

Al-Mutahan McLean faces several charges including felonious assault, rape, and endangering children.

Collins died on December 13 after suffering what court records have described as extreme abuse.

McLean, along with Jennifer Ebert and Amanda Hinze, are facing charges related to the boy’s death.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.