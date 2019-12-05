Attorneys for detective’s alleged killer file motion to withdraw

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Counsel for Nathan Goddard, the Dayton man who is facing the death penalty for allegedly shooting and killing Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio, will appear in federal court tomorrow after filing a motion to withdraw from the case.

Continuing Coverage: HONORING JORGE DEL RIO

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Court Room 2 of the District Courthouse in Dayton.

“At this time, the Federal Public Defender’s Office requests that they be allowed to withdraw as counsel for Mr. Goddard, due to a conflict of interest that has recently been discovered,” the document said.

The filing requested that the Federal Public Defender’s Office, as well as Public Defender Deborah Williams and Assistant Public Defenders F. Arthur Mullins and George Chaney be, “permitted to withdraw and that they be relieved of any further obligation to represent Mr. Goddard in this matter.”

Goddard, Cahke Cortner and Lionel Combs III are scheduled for jury trial before Federal Judge Thomas Rose beginning Jan. 21, 2020. The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2020.

