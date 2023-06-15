DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A family is searching for answers after a man died in Dayton police custody last week.

62-year-old Antonio Lewis was involved in an accident Wednesday, June 7 and was forced to the ground by police. Lewis ended up dead, and now his family is asking attorney Michael Wright to solve the mystery of how he died.

“We know that he was in an accident,” Wright said. “The police showed up. He had conversations with them and at some point, the officers, they handcuffed him. They put him down on the ground, face down, and very, very shortly thereafter, he was deceased.”

After Lewis’ death last week, Wright said the family reached out to him for answers.

The Dayton Police Department held a news conference last Friday saying that they were conducting an investigation of their own after the incident. You can watch that news conference here.

However, Dayton police insist that their investigation is routine and not an admission that they are responsible for Lewis’ death.

“If we’re to put hands on, and, you know, there’s any kind of a force used, and the person was passive,” Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said. “So, I would say they were there were no strikes or anything like that, but there’s still I would consider this use of force. So, we will be investigating that.”

As for Wright’s investigation, he wants to talk to the Dayton Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Montgomery County coroner, and anyone else that was there the night of the incident, saying that he hopes to bring this family answers.

“I am currently investigating,” Wright said. “I have made multiple requests for different types of information. Once I receive that information, then I will evaluate it, speak with the family, and then we will determine next steps.”

2 NEWS reached out to the Dayton Police Department for follow-up on the investigation but has not received a response.