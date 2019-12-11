Attorney indicted for theft, tampering with records in Greene Co.

Breaking News
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office announced that an attorney has been indicted for two counts of theft and tampering with records.

The Beavercreek Police Department investigated a complaint regarding 36-year-old Brian Wiggins’ handling of an estate matter in the Greene County Probate Court, referencing a $92,131.96 check.

That investigation led to Wednesday’s indictment.

Wiggins will be arraigned on December 13, 2019.

Anyone with relevant information regarding Wiggins is encouraged to contact Detective David Holley at 937-427-5520.

