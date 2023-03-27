DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New information has come out on the trial of a man accused of murdering four people in Butler Township last August.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court appointed an attorney to represent Stephen Marlow.

He is facing 20 felony charges, including aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.

An initial competency report was submitted to the court Feb. 1, but the judge has ordered a second opinion. It comes after requests by the state and Marlow’s defense attorneys.

Marlow pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in December. The doctor evaluating Marlow is required to file the second report within 30 days.