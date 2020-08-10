Attic fire in Sidney declared unintentional, electrical in nature

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney firefighters were sent to the scene of a structure fire on Sixth Avenue Sunday night, which was determined to be an electrical fire.

Authorities said that when they arrived they found a single-story home with no fire showing from the outside. Everyone that lived there was already outside.

When firefighters investigated further they found a fire in the attic and quickly put it out.

The total value of the damage has not been released. Authorities said that smoke and water damage were noted inside the residents.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is provided.