Attic fire in Fairborn was likely caused by faulty breaker

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been displaced after a fire started in the attic of a home in Fairborn.

Fire crews said that the man told them that power to the house went out last night when the breaker was tripped. The man went to bed and woke up at around 7:30 to the smell of smoke and called 911.

Firefighters say that a small fire had been smoldering in the attic for some time and that could have been what tripped the breaker.

Battalion Chief of the Fairborn Fire Department Adam Howard says that the fire was likely caused by the electric breaker and urges people to look into the problem if they are having any issues with breakers in their homes.

No injuries were reported at this fire. Firefighters say that there was working smoke alarms in the house but because the fire started above them in the attic, the alarms never went off.

