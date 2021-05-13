Attempted carjacking ends with 3 dead, 1 in custody in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were killed and a fourth person is in custody after a crash in Riverside that stemmed from an attempted carjacking.

Riverside Police said Thursday the incident happened around 11:20 pm Wednesday when four juvenile males tried to take another person’s vehicle in the Auto Zone parking lot at Airway Road and Woodman Drive. Police said the person did not give up his car and the suspects fled the scene toward Airway Road.

The victim, according to police, followed the suspects trying to get a license plate. The suspects then fired several shots at the victim during a chase. The two cars collided, and the suspect vehicle hit a tree at Airway Road and Hickam Drive. Two of the juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene. A third juvenile was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A fourth juvenile was found and detained by Wright Patterson Air Force Base Security Forces.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Investigators discovered the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen from Dayton. The investigation is currently ongoing and actively being investigated by the Riverside Police Department Investigations Section.