Break-ins reported at 2 cell stores in Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – There were reports of break-ins at two mobile phone stores in Montgomery County early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Shortly before 3:30 am, there was a report of a break-in at the AT&T store in the 8000 block of Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Police did not release any information at the scene but the door to the business was heavily damaged.

Nearly an hour later, at 4:30 am, a breaking and entering was reported at the Boost Mobile store in Kettering in the 2000 block of S. Smithville Road. No other information has been released.

Police have not said whether the break-ins could be related.

