DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man brought himself to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound after he was shot by the woman he attacked.

According to Montgomery Regional Dispatch, the call came around 11 pm for a shooting on the 1000 block of Dennison Avenue. A man was attacking his child’s mother when the woman shot him. The man then took himself to the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital to treat his injuries.

It is unknown how badly the man was injured or if anyone else was harmed in the event. This incident remains under investigation.