SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – AT&T will be hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Springfield.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 at the store on 1636 North Bechtle Avenue.

The company said some of the positions it will be accepting applications for include retail sales, call centers and technicians.

The company asks that you register before attending the event. To do so, visit work.att.jobs/OhioJobs2021.