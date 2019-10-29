AT&T holding hiring events across Ohio, including Miami Valley

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mobile phone and internet service company AT&T is holding hiring events across Ohio Tuesday to fill approximately 50 key job openings ahead of the holiday season.

“We expect the holidays to be very busy in our stores, making this an exciting time to launch your career with AT&T,” Adam Grzybicki, president, AT&T Great Lakes States, said. “We are proud to invest in our people by creating and preserving high-tech jobs that pay well.”

The only Miami Valley location to host a hiring event is the AT&T Retail Store at 199 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville, Ohio 45459. It runs from 9 am to 4 pm.

