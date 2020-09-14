Atrium Medical Center receives federal funding for traffic safety program

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Atrium Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center was awarded $50,000 in federal funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) to manage a traffic safety program with other community partners.

The funding is for the federal fiscal year 2021.

This is the 11th consecutive year Atrium has received the grant, which will continue to fund the hospital’s traffic safety initiative known as “Warren County Safe Communities Coalition.” The coalition focuses on vehicle and traffic safety awareness initiatives.

In addition to Atrium Medical Center, coalition members include Warren County law enforcement agencies, local government agencies, Warren County Career Center and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

For more information about OTSO and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, visit its website.