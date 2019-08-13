ATM Hacking Threat: Training camps overseas to train thieves

(NBC) – Did you know there are overseas training camps for ATM hacking? The Secret Service are working on the latest threats, and the problem is getting worse.

“We know for a fact that ATM crime and fraud does cost the banking industry and financial services industry billions of dollars per year,” said David Tente with the ATM Industry Association.

According to the Secret Service, recent attacks cost banks more than three and a half million dollars in just a few months.

But they’re just the beginning of a new wave heating up overseas.

Greg Naranjo is the Assistant to Special Agent in Charge.

He says the Secret Service has been investigating training camps located outside of the United States, with kingpins organizing new recruits.

Meanwhile, some of those annoying ATM fees are made to offset fraud.

So when you pay it, you’re really paying for insecure ATMs.

