MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say thieves stole a car and an ATM from a Miami County business Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami County Sheriff, Dave Duchack, the suspects broke into a Concord Township automotive repair shop on North County Line Road 25 A.

Duchak said the suspects stole several items including a car and a small ATM. The vehicle was described as a 2008 silver Honda Pilot SUV bearing Ohio registration JSN8915.

Duchack said police are currently investigating the identities of those involved in the thefts.

(Security footage photo)

(Security footage photo)

(Security footage photo)

If anyone has information on the suspects shown below or the missing vehicle, contact Detective Steve Hickey and 937-440-3987 or leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office website here.