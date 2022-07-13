MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say thieves stole a car and an ATM from a Miami County business Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami County Sheriff, Dave Duchack, the suspects broke into a Concord Township automotive repair shop on North County Line Road 25 A.

Duchak said the suspects stole several items including a car and a small ATM. The vehicle was described as a 2008 silver Honda Pilot SUV bearing Ohio registration JSN8915.

Duchack said police are currently investigating the identities of those involved in the thefts.

  (Security footage photo)
  • (Security footage photo)
  • (Security footage photo)

If anyone has information on the suspects shown below or the missing vehicle, contact Detective Steve Hickey and 937-440-3987 or leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office website here.