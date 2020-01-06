Atlanta nonprofit sends words of support to family of Det. Del Rio, Dayton PD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Atlanta nonprofit is offering words of encouragement to the Dayton Police Department as they continue to mourn the loss of Detective Jorge Del Rio.

Point 27 has sent Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags called Shields of Strength to the department.

The tags are engraved with Matthew 5:9 which reads, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

They also sent Folded Flag pendant necklaces to Del Rio’s family that are inscribed with John 15:13, which reads, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

“We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” said US (Ret.) Army Col. David Dodd, who serves as director for Point 27. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to officers who served with Del Rio to thank them for their putting their lives on the line to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their communities. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

Detective Del Rio died on November 7, 2019, from a gunshot wound he sustained in a drug raid three days earlier.

