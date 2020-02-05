Athletic trainer honored for saving man’s life

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dixie High School honored Premier Health Athletic Trainer Keenan Kidd during Tuesday night’s basketball game.

Back in December, Kidd used an AED to save a Waynesville man’s life after he went into cardiac arrest.

“I was told if it happened anywhere else, it could have been a lot worse. So I was just blessed to be in a position to have everything I needed to do it correctly and in time for him,” Kidd said.

The man he saved was also in attendance for the moment. He says he’s on the road to recovery thanks to Keenan.