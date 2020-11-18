Athens brewery opening second location in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Athens-based brewery is making its way to downtown Dayton to develop a second location sometime in the spring of 2021.

Little Fish Brewing Company signed its letter of intent to solidify plans to begin construction where the former Midwest Tools was located. This makes it within walking distance of downtown, Day Air Ballpark, the Riverscape and the Fire Blocks District

Little Fish’s newest location will be dedicated to the production of wood- and barrel-aged sour beers. Patrons will be able to enjoy other Little Fish beers as well as farm-to-table food from its kitchen.

“Dayton is growing, and we very much look forward to being part of its future,” said Jimmy Stockwell, co-founder of Little Fish. “We’re excited to become part of the vibrant restaurant and brewery scene and to bring a piece of the spirit of Athens to this strong Community.”