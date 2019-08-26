ATF offering reward after 21 guns stolen from Dayton store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Federal and state officials are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for a recent firearms burglary.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, two suspects entered an adjacent business before breaking into All American Trading Cards, a licensed firearm dealer, where they stole 21 guns.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are jointly offering a potential reward of up to $5,000 for the information.

“We just want to provide an incentive for the public if they saw something, if they’ve heard something, if they suddenly see people who are trying to sell firearms that they haven’t had before,” said Suzanne Dabkowski, the public information officer for the Columbus Field Division of ATF.

ATF released surveillance pictures from the building on Woodman Drive that captured two suspects entering the adjacent business early Sunday morning and the white pick up truck they left the scene in.

The investigation is being tackled by ATF and Dayton Police.

“If they’re willing to commit a crime to break in to steal these firearms, they’re going to be, in all likelihood, using them either to commit further crimes, may be selling them to people who are prohibited from having firearms, they may be trading them for drugs,” said Dabkowski.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.