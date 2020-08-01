At least two people injured in rollover crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Infirmary Road near Germantown Pike just after 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

Several people needed assistance getting removed after one vehicle flipped onto its top.

No word yet on the severity of the injuries involved in this crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

